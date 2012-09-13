BRIEF-GMS sees secondary offering of 6 mln shares by the selling stockholders
* Now sees secondary offering of 6.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
Sept 14 Moody's assigns Aa2 rating to the Town of Fuquay-Varina's (NC) $3.5 million General Obligation Street Bonds, Series 2012
* Jinkosolar announces completion of repurchase of 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019
Feb 21 The euro zone's economy improved sharply this month and enjoyed some rare positive news about jobs, with French business activity unexpectedly matching that in big beast Germany just as its presidential race heats up.