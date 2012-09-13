BRIEF-Jinkosolar reports completion of repurchase of 4.00 pct convertible senior notes
* Jinkosolar announces completion of repurchase of 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019
Sept 14 Moody's assigns A1 rating to the Town of Lancaster's (MA) $1.5 million General Obligation Qualified Energy Conservation Bonds
* Jinkosolar announces completion of repurchase of 4.00 pct convertible senior notes due 2019
Feb 21 The euro zone's economy improved sharply this month and enjoyed some rare positive news about jobs, with French business activity unexpectedly matching that in big beast Germany just as its presidential race heats up.
* On February 17, 2017, co entered into third amended and restated credit agreement- SEC filing