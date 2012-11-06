Nov 7 Moody's Investors Service affirmed Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.'s B1 corporate family rating and B2 probability of default rating. Moody's also affirmed the Ba3 rating on Town Sports International, LLC's (wholly-owned subsidiary of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. - collectively referred to as "Town Sports") amended/expanded senior secured credit facility . The speculative grade liquidity rating was affirmed at SGL-1. The ratings outlook remains stable.