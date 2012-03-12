(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Toyota Astra Financial Services (TAFS) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.

The agency has also assigned TAFS's proposed senior bond II 2012 of maximum IDR1.5trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)'. The bond has a maturity of up to four years. The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to support the company's business growth.

TAFS's ratings reflect strong support from Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC), one of its two major shareholders. TFSC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC; 'A'/Stable), one of the biggest automotive manufacturers in the world. As part of the Toyota group, TAFS benefits from product knowledge-sharing and funding support. The latter is derived from TMC's strong relationship with Japanese banks and Japanese government-backed financial institutions.

TAFS also benefits from support from Astra International (AI), the other major shareholder, in operations, infrastructure (IT system), networks (dealership chains) and human resources. AI is a leading car distributor in Indonesia and holds exclusive rights for Toyota sales in the country. AI has another subsidiary that also engages in Toyota car sales but Fitch does not believe this to be an issue for TAFS. This is because the latter has helped lift Toyota's credit market share in Indonesia to 70% in 2011 from 40% before TAFS was established.

TAFS's financing receivables increased to IDR11trn in 2011 from IDR2.3trn in 2007. It won greater market share in 2011 to account for about 30% of Toyota car credit sales, although they are still a new player in the industry. Fitch also notes that the strong growth was sponsored by capital support from its major shareholders.

Its debt to equity ratio (DER) increased to 8x in 2011 - the company's internal threshold - from 7.9x in 2010, mainly due to additional debt incurred for loan expansion. As a result TAFS expects capital injection of IDR150bn in March 2012 from both shareholders to fund business growth.

Being a captive finance company that only focuses on new car financing, TAFS's profitability is lower than that of peers that engage in new and used car financing. Return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) stood at 2% and 18.7% respectively in 2011. TAFS's asset quality remains manageable, although non-performing loans (NPL) increased to 0.4% in 2011 and 2010 (2009: 0.1%) due to business expansion outside Java. Hence, write-offs and losses on repossessed assets also increased. Fitch believes pressure on asset quality will persist in line with business growth, particularly outside Java. However, TAFS has tightened financing criteria since 2011 and maintained adequate reserves in anticipation of the rise in non-performing loans.

The rating may come under pressure from a decline in Toyota's ownership and diminished support from both its shareholders.

TAFS was established by Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC) to support Toyota car sales in Indonesia. It is equally owned by Toyota Group and Astra Group.