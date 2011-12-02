(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 2, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Toyota Tsusho
Corp.'s (A/Stable/--) JPY30 billion, 1.350%, series 16
domestic senior unsecured bonds due Dec. 8, 2021.
The ratings on Toyota Tsusho reflect its stable earnings and
good asset quality, due to its position as Toyota group's
trading arm, and Standard & Poor's expectations that the company
will generate stronger profits and diversify through expansion
of its nonauto businesses.
The company's other strengths are its low risk appetite,
stringent risk management, conservative financial policy, and
strategic importance to Toyota Motor Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+).
Factors that partially offset these strengths are its high
dependency on automotive businesses for earnings and its weak
cash flow protection ratios.