TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' rating to Toyota Finance Corp.'s (TFC: AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY20 billion, 0.323% series 46 domestic senior unsecured bonds due Dec. 19, 2014, and JPY10 billion, 0.501% series 47 domestic senior unsecured bonds due Dec. 20, 2016.

TFC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Financial Services Corp. (TFS; AA-/Negative/A-1+). TFS, in turn, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) and oversees the management of Toyota Motor's financial subsidiaries, including TFC. TFC provides a broad range of finance products to customers in Japan.

Given TFC's essential marketing role in Japan as Toyota group's captive finance company, the ratings on the company reflect Toyota Motor's credit strength. Accordingly, its ultimate parent, Toyota Motor, has a very strong economic incentive to maintain the company's financial soundness and competitiveness, in our view, as is reflected in credit support agreements between Toyota Motor and TFS, and between TFS and TFC.

The ratings on Toyota Motor reflect its strong competitive position, extensive geographic and product diversity, minimal financial risk profile, technological leadership, and close relationships with highly competitive and financially strong Toyota group suppliers. Continuous pressure on profitability from the yen's appreciation and quality-related costs partially offsets these strengths. The ratings also reflect our opinion that extended production cuts due to supply disruptions following the Great East Japan Earthquake may erode Toyota Motor's market share and competitive position in the longer term.

