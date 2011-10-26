(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'AA-' rating to Toyota Industries Corp.'s (AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY100 billion senior unsecured note shelf registration, which is effective for two years from Oct. 27, 2011.

The ratings on Toyota Industries reflect the operational benefits it derives from its business with Toyota Motor Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) and Denso Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+), its strong position in the global forklift market, strong asset quality, and very close relationship with Toyota Motor, its major shareholder and the founding firm in the Toyota group.

Partially offsetting these strengths are relatively weak financial ratios and its exposure to fluctuations in raw material prices and cyclical markets for automotive components and material handling equipment.