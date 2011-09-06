(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' rating to Toyota Industries Corp.'s (AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY30 billion, 1.109%, series 19 domestic senior unsecured bonds due Sept. 17, 2021.

The ratings on Toyota Industries reflect the operational benefits it derives from its business with Toyota Motor Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) and Denso Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+), its strong position in the global forklift market, strong asset quality, and very close relationship with Toyota Motor as a major shareholder and as the founding firm in the group. Factors that partially offset these strengths are relatively weak financial ratios and its exposure to fluctuations in raw material prices and cyclical markets for automotive components and material handling equipment.

