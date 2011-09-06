(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' rating to Toyota
Industries Corp.'s (AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY30 billion, 1.109%,
series 19 domestic senior unsecured bonds due Sept. 17, 2021.
The ratings on Toyota Industries reflect the operational
benefits it derives from its business with Toyota Motor Corp.
(AA-/Negative/A-1+) and Denso Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+), its
strong position in the global forklift market, strong asset
quality, and very close relationship with Toyota Motor as a
major shareholder and as the founding firm in the group. Factors
that partially offset these strengths are relatively weak
financial ratios and its exposure to fluctuations in raw
material prices and cyclical markets for automotive components
and material handling equipment.
