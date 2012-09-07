(The following was released by the rating agency)

Sept 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' debt ratings to Japan-based Toyota Motor Corp.'s (AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY30 billion, 0.186% series 11 domestic senior unsecured bonds, due Sept. 18, 2015, and its JPY50 billion, 0.317% series 12 domestic senior unsecured bonds, due Sept. 20, 2017.

The ratings on Toyota Motor reflect its strong position in the global auto market, extensive geographic and product diversity, "minimal" financial risk profile, technological leadership, and close relationships with highly competitive and financially strong Toyota group suppliers.

The possibility for overproduction in Japan and a persistently strong yen to prevent Toyota Motor from continuing to improve its profitability partially offsets these strengths. The ratings also reflect intense competition in the global auto industry.

