TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said Japan-based trading company Toyota Tsusho Corp.'s (A/Stable/A-1) planned acquisition, announced July 26, of shares in French trading company CFAO SA had no effect on the ratings on Toyota Tsusho. CFAO distributes automobiles and pharmaceuticals in Africa and French overseas territories.

Toyota Tsusho plans to acquire 29.8% of CFAO from the company's largest shareholder, French multinational retailer PPR S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2), in early August 2012 and is considering the launch of a full public tender offer for additional shares, including PPR's remaining 12.2% stake. We believe the total cost of the planned acquisition will likely reach over JPY100 billion, based on CFAO's equity value of EUR2.3 billion. The planned acquisition will likely weaken Toyota Tsusho's financial position, in our view. Assuming that Toyota Tsusho will finance the acquisition with debt, we estimate the ratio of Toyota Tsusho's debt to capital (before adjustments) will slightly exceed 60% as of March 31, 2013, compared with 58% as of March 31, 2012. Nevertheless, the company's strong cash on hand leads us to believe its financial risk profile will not materially deteriorate.

At the same time, we believe the acquisition will have a favorable effect on Toyota Tsusho's business risk profile. The acquisition should enhance the company's strong auto business because CFAO's auto distribution network in West Africa will complement Toyota Tsusho's strength in South and East Africa.