(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 27, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said Japan-based trading company Toyota
Tsusho Corp.'s (A/Stable/A-1) planned acquisition, announced
July 26, of shares in French trading company CFAO SA had no
effect on the ratings on Toyota Tsusho. CFAO distributes
automobiles and pharmaceuticals in Africa and French overseas
territories.
Toyota Tsusho plans to acquire 29.8% of CFAO from the
company's largest shareholder, French multinational retailer PPR
S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2), in early August 2012 and is considering
the launch of a full public tender offer for additional shares,
including PPR's remaining 12.2% stake. We believe the total cost
of the planned acquisition will likely reach over JPY100
billion, based on CFAO's equity value of EUR2.3 billion. The
planned acquisition will likely weaken Toyota Tsusho's financial
position, in our view. Assuming that Toyota Tsusho will finance
the acquisition with debt, we estimate the ratio of Toyota
Tsusho's debt to capital (before adjustments) will slightly
exceed 60% as of March 31, 2013, compared with 58% as of March
31, 2012. Nevertheless, the company's strong cash on hand leads
us to believe its financial risk profile will not materially
deteriorate.
At the same time, we believe the acquisition will have a
favorable effect on Toyota Tsusho's business risk profile. The
acquisition should enhance the company's strong auto business
because CFAO's auto distribution network in West Africa will
complement Toyota Tsusho's strength in South and East Africa.