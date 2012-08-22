(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'A' debt rating to Toyota Tsusho Corp.'s (A/Stable/A-1) JPY200 billion shelf registration for domestic senior straight bonds. The shelf registration is effective for two years from Aug. 22, 2012.

The ratings on Toyota Tsusho reflect the company's stable earnings and good asset quality--both of which stem from its position as the trading arm of the Toyota Motor Corp. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) group--and our expectations that the company will generate stronger profits and diversify through expansion of its nonauto businesses in the medium term. The company's low risk appetite, stringent risk management, and conservative financial policy make material deterioration in its financial risk profile unlikely, in our opinion. We also consider the company strategically important to Toyota Motor. At the same time, cash flow-related measures for Toyota Tsusho are weak for the current ratings, and we view this as a constraint on the ratings.