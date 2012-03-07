(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Colombian natural gas transportation company
Transportadora de Gas Internacional announced a bond issuance to
refinance its $750 million notes due 2014.
-- The company has consolidated its business strategy in
Colombia and extended its debt maturity profile, and it benefits
from favorable medium-term growth prospects and improving key
financial metrics.
-- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable,
assigning our 'BB' issue rating to the proposed $750 million
senior unsecured notes, and affirming our 'BB' ratings on the
company.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectations that TGI
will continue to increase its cash-flow generation and slowly
deleverage its capital structure within the next couple of
years.
Rating Action
On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its outlook on Transportadora de Gas Internacional S.A. E.S.P.
(TGI) to positive from stable. In addition, we assigned a 'BB'
rating on the proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes due
2022. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' corporate credit
rating on the company.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the company's consolidation of
its business strategy, which provides favorable business
prospects, and our expectation for stronger key financial
metrics, including stable profitability and higher cash-flow
generation. In addition, TGI's moderating financial policy would
result in a gradual deleveraging of its capital structure, which
would provide higher financial flexibility to capitalize on
future growth opportunities.
The 'BB' ratings on TGI reflect our view that parent company
Empresa de Energia de Bogota S. A. E. S. P. (EEB;
BB+/Positive/--) has strong incentives to continue supporting
TGI. The ratings also consider Colombia's favorable
institutional and regulatory framework, which contributes to the
stability of the electric sector and the predictability of TGI's
financial profile, and the company's consolidated natural-gas
monopoly in the markets where it operates. TGI's still highly
leveraged capital structure and limited diversity partly offset
its strengths.
TGI's "fair" (according to our criteria) business risk
profile is based on our view that geographic and market
concentration limits TGI's potential to boost organic growth.
EEB's support to TGI, the company's projected stable and
predictable cash-flow generation for the next 10 years, and its
51% market share in gas transportation in Colombia partially
offset these weaknesses.
TGI's business profile is based on promising growth
prospects for natural-gas consumption trends in Colombia that
support long-term demand growth, fixed-capacity payments with an
average maturity of 10 years that represent more than 80% of its
revenue, and sound operational performance with an availability
factor above 90% on average for the last five years.
EEB is an integrated energy company with interests in the
natural-gas and electricity sectors in Colombia, Peru, and
Guatemala, and holds a 66.9% controlling share in TGI. In our
view, EEB will continue to support TGI given its full
integration into EEB's business strategy and financial policies,
as evidenced by the parent's financial support for TGI's network
expansion projects. Also, TGI contributed approximately 60% of
EEB's total 2011 revenues, reflecting the strategic importance
of this subsidiary to parent company.
We assess TGI's financial risk profile as
"aggressive,"reflecting a still highly leveraged capital
structure and cash flow metrics that are relatively low for the
rating level. However, we believe that a moderating financial
policy and stable profitability with EBITDA margins consistently
above 70%, coupled with the recent implementation of strategic
projects in the Cusiana and Ballena basins, will increase
cash-flow generation and contribute to a gradual deleveraging.
The start of operations at the Ballena and Cusiana Phase I
expansions (in September 2010 and January 2011, respectively)
strengthened the company's financial results and cash-flow
generation in 2011. The operations at these projects expanded
TGI's transportation system by 56%.
For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, the company posted
total debt-to-capital, total debt-to-EBITDA, and funds from
operations (FFO)-to-total debt ratios of 49%, 4.8x, and 5.8%,
respectively. Cash-flow generation for 2011 was below our base
case, given the lower-than-expected tariff increase for 2011 and
the delay in Cusiana Phase II implementation. Under our 2012
base case scenario, we expect the regulator, Comision de
Regulacion de Energia y Gas, to implement a 10% tariff increase
in the second half of 2012 and the expansion project in Cusiana
Phase II to become operational before the end of the year. For
2012, we estimate that the company will post a total
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 4.2x and FFO to total debt
of12.8%, mainly on expected cash-flow generation growth. In
addition, under the proposed bond issuance TGI could reduce its
cost of financing by 300 basis points, resulting in an EBITDA
interest coverage of 2.8x compared with 2.2x in 2011.
Liquidity
TGI's liquidity is "less than adequate" as per our criteria.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, TGI had cash and short-term investments of
approximately $180 million and no maturities due until 2017.
Although we expect that the increase in capital expenditure
requirements during 2012 for the completion of Cusiana II
project will result in negative free operating cash flow for the
year, we also believe the company's cash reserves will support
its liquidity. TGI has limited headroom under covenants on its
senior unsecured notes due 2017. They stipulate a total net
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.8x and EBITDA interest coverage of
1.7x, according to the methodology employed for calculating the
covenants in the offering memorandum. An EBITDA fall within the
range of 15% to 20% could lead to a breach.
Outlook
The outlook is positive. The outlook reflects the company's
consolidation of its business strategy, which provides favorable
business prospects, and our expectation for improved key
financial metrics, including stable profitability and increased
cash flow generation, and stronger liquidity. An ongoing
moderating financial policy that would result in a gradual
deleveraging of its capital structure to total debt to EBITDA of
4.0x and FFO to total debt of above 12% could lead to a positive
rating action. A potential upgrade of EEB, coupled with our
assessment of EEB's continuing support to TGI, could also lead
to an upgrade. Failure to reach the expected financial metrics
during 2012, or higher-than-expected leverage, may, however,
prompt a revision to a stable outlook.
Ratings List
New Rating
Transportadora de Gas Internacional S. A. E.S.P.
Senior Unsecured (1 issue) BB
Ratings Affirmed
Transportadora de Gas Internacional S. A. E.S.P.
Senior Unsecured (1 issue) BB
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To
From
Transportadora de Gas Internacional S. A. E.S.P.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/--
BB/Stable/--