Overview

-- Colombian natural gas transportation company Transportadora de Gas Internacional announced a bond issuance to refinance its $750 million notes due 2014.

-- The company has consolidated its business strategy in Colombia and extended its debt maturity profile, and it benefits from favorable medium-term growth prospects and improving key financial metrics.

-- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable, assigning our 'BB' issue rating to the proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes, and affirming our 'BB' ratings on the company.

-- The positive outlook reflects our expectations that TGI will continue to increase its cash-flow generation and slowly deleverage its capital structure within the next couple of years.

Rating Action

On March 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Transportadora de Gas Internacional S.A. E.S.P. (TGI) to positive from stable. In addition, we assigned a 'BB' rating on the proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB' corporate credit rating on the company.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects the company's consolidation of its business strategy, which provides favorable business prospects, and our expectation for stronger key financial metrics, including stable profitability and higher cash-flow generation. In addition, TGI's moderating financial policy would result in a gradual deleveraging of its capital structure, which would provide higher financial flexibility to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

The 'BB' ratings on TGI reflect our view that parent company Empresa de Energia de Bogota S. A. E. S. P. (EEB; BB+/Positive/--) has strong incentives to continue supporting TGI. The ratings also consider Colombia's favorable institutional and regulatory framework, which contributes to the stability of the electric sector and the predictability of TGI's financial profile, and the company's consolidated natural-gas monopoly in the markets where it operates. TGI's still highly leveraged capital structure and limited diversity partly offset its strengths.

TGI's "fair" (according to our criteria) business risk profile is based on our view that geographic and market concentration limits TGI's potential to boost organic growth. EEB's support to TGI, the company's projected stable and predictable cash-flow generation for the next 10 years, and its 51% market share in gas transportation in Colombia partially offset these weaknesses.

TGI's business profile is based on promising growth prospects for natural-gas consumption trends in Colombia that support long-term demand growth, fixed-capacity payments with an average maturity of 10 years that represent more than 80% of its revenue, and sound operational performance with an availability factor above 90% on average for the last five years.

EEB is an integrated energy company with interests in the natural-gas and electricity sectors in Colombia, Peru, and Guatemala, and holds a 66.9% controlling share in TGI. In our view, EEB will continue to support TGI given its full integration into EEB's business strategy and financial policies, as evidenced by the parent's financial support for TGI's network expansion projects. Also, TGI contributed approximately 60% of EEB's total 2011 revenues, reflecting the strategic importance of this subsidiary to parent company.

We assess TGI's financial risk profile as "aggressive,"reflecting a still highly leveraged capital structure and cash flow metrics that are relatively low for the rating level. However, we believe that a moderating financial policy and stable profitability with EBITDA margins consistently above 70%, coupled with the recent implementation of strategic projects in the Cusiana and Ballena basins, will increase cash-flow generation and contribute to a gradual deleveraging. The start of operations at the Ballena and Cusiana Phase I expansions (in September 2010 and January 2011, respectively) strengthened the company's financial results and cash-flow generation in 2011. The operations at these projects expanded TGI's transportation system by 56%.

For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, the company posted total debt-to-capital, total debt-to-EBITDA, and funds from operations (FFO)-to-total debt ratios of 49%, 4.8x, and 5.8%, respectively. Cash-flow generation for 2011 was below our base case, given the lower-than-expected tariff increase for 2011 and the delay in Cusiana Phase II implementation. Under our 2012 base case scenario, we expect the regulator, Comision de Regulacion de Energia y Gas, to implement a 10% tariff increase in the second half of 2012 and the expansion project in Cusiana Phase II to become operational before the end of the year. For 2012, we estimate that the company will post a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 4.2x and FFO to total debt of12.8%, mainly on expected cash-flow generation growth. In addition, under the proposed bond issuance TGI could reduce its cost of financing by 300 basis points, resulting in an EBITDA interest coverage of 2.8x compared with 2.2x in 2011.

Liquidity

TGI's liquidity is "less than adequate" as per our criteria. As of Dec. 31, 2011, TGI had cash and short-term investments of approximately $180 million and no maturities due until 2017. Although we expect that the increase in capital expenditure requirements during 2012 for the completion of Cusiana II project will result in negative free operating cash flow for the year, we also believe the company's cash reserves will support its liquidity. TGI has limited headroom under covenants on its senior unsecured notes due 2017. They stipulate a total net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.8x and EBITDA interest coverage of 1.7x, according to the methodology employed for calculating the covenants in the offering memorandum. An EBITDA fall within the range of 15% to 20% could lead to a breach.

Outlook

The outlook is positive. The outlook reflects the company's consolidation of its business strategy, which provides favorable business prospects, and our expectation for improved key financial metrics, including stable profitability and increased cash flow generation, and stronger liquidity. An ongoing moderating financial policy that would result in a gradual deleveraging of its capital structure to total debt to EBITDA of 4.0x and FFO to total debt of above 12% could lead to a positive rating action. A potential upgrade of EEB, coupled with our assessment of EEB's continuing support to TGI, could also lead to an upgrade. Failure to reach the expected financial metrics during 2012, or higher-than-expected leverage, may, however, prompt a revision to a stable outlook.

Ratings List

New Rating

Transportadora de Gas Internacional S. A. E.S.P.

Senior Unsecured (1 issue) BB

Ratings Affirmed

Transportadora de Gas Internacional S. A. E.S.P.

Senior Unsecured (1 issue) BB

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Transportadora de Gas Internacional S. A. E.S.P.

Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/--