MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) March 14, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its
'AA-' issue credit rating to Transpower New Zealand Ltd.'s
(Transpower; AA-/Stable/A-1+) C$250 million medium-term notes
(MTNs).
The five-year notes have been privately placed under
Transpower's EUR1 billion MTN program, and will rank pari passu
with Transpower's existing unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations. The note proceeds will be applied to refinance
existing debt, capital expenditure, and general corporate
purposes.
Transpower owns and operates New Zealand's only high-voltage
transmission network under a natural monopoly, which underpins
our view of the company's strong business risk profile. As we
expect a very high likelihood of extraordinary support from
Transpower's owner, the New Zealand government
(AA+/Stable/A-1+), the rating on Transpower is uplifted from its
stand-alone credit profile, which we view as 'a-'.
Transpower has several major capital-expenditure projects
underway that are progressing satisfactorily, and its financial
performance continues to track its forecasts.