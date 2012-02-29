Fitch: Belgian Life Insurance under Pressure

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Belgian Insurance: Stable But Competitive https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/893434 LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly published report that the Belgian life insurance market faces a difficult operating environment, as persistent low interest rates constrain profitability and demand for life products. The non-life market is competitive but disciplined. Total premiums have decre