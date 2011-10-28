(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 28, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating to the US$2 billion secured Euro medium-term note program established today by Transurban Finance Co. Pty Ltd. (TFC; BBB+/Stable), the finance subsidiary of the Australia-based Transurban Group (not rated).

Any notes issued under the program will be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd. Although TFC does not have any committed plans to issue any series in the short term, each series under the program will be a senior-secured obligation of TFC. Each series will be supported by guarantees from the Transurban group and will benefit on a pari passu basis from the same security package available to all other senior debtholders of the group. The form, interest, maturity, and covenant package will be series-specific and these will be reviewed by Standard & Poor's when assessing each series.