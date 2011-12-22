(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Transurban Finance Company Pty Limited's (TFC) new senior secured bank facilities comprising of an AUD215m tranche due 2 February 2015 and an AUD160m tranche due 1 February 2017, 'A-' ratings. The Outlooks are Stable. The new loans have been used to fully repay TFC's AUD375m bank facility due 16 August 2012.

The ratings on the new bank facilities reflect the continuing financial robustness and cash-flow strength of Transurban Group's underlying portfolio, which consists of mature toll road assets in Melbourne and Sydney and the expectation of sustained revenue growth from these assets.