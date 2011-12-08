(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 8, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on Transurban Finance Co. Pty Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/--), the financing arm of the Transurban group (Transurban), is unaffected by the announcement that Transurban had reached an in-principle, non-binding agreement with the Commonwealth of Virginia for the development of the I-95 High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lane project in Northern Virginia, U.S. The I-95 project, expected to be undertaken through Transurban's 75%-owned DRIVe fund, will comprise the construction or improvement of a 29-mile HOT l lane which will, when completed, link to Transurban's Capital Beltway project (expected to open in early 2013).

We consider the HOT lane model remains untested at this stage. In addition, the potential benefits of these HOT lane projects to Transurban's business and financial risk profiles will be clearer following the completion of the Capital Beltway in 2013. Consequently, details around the business proposition of the I-95 road and funding strategy would be important for Transurban's credit profile. If the business risk associated with the I-95 project were not adequately offset by the financing strategy, it may result in pressure on the rating. We note that Transurban has committed to other expansion projects in Australia. We consider the company's ability to operate at or above its financial policies and maintain headroom as it finalizes the details on the I-95 project will be important in maintaining the rating.