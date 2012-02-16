BRIEF-Bank Linth LLB FY profit of 20.1 million Swiss francs
* Closes 2016 with an annual profit of 20.1 million Swiss francs ($20.00 million), which corresponds to the level of the previous year (20.5 million francs)
Feb 17 Trapeza CDO IV,Ltd:
* Moody's upgrades the ratings of TruPS CDO notes issued by Trapeza CDO IV, Ltd.
* FY net profit up 2.9 pct at 125.9 million Swiss francs ($125.27 million)
* Says it issued 10 billion yuan worth 3-year bonds, with coupon rate at 4.2 percent