(The following was released by the rating agency)
KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned India-based Tribeni Constructions Limited (TCL) a
National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is
Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the
end of this commentary.
The ratings are constrained by TCL's regional concentration,
as around 80% of its contracts are executed in the North-East
India leading to a small size of operations. In the financial
year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR1,013.4m.
The ratings also reflect TCL's strong EBITDA margins of
9.6%, low net financial leverage of 2.7x, and high EBITDA
interest coverage of 4.3x in FY11. Fitch also notes TCL's strong
order book of INR1,893.5m outstanding as at end-December 2011
(1.9x FY11 revenue), providing revenue visibility for the next
one to one and a half years.
The ratings also benefit from TCL's consistently negative
working capital cycle for the past two years (FY11: negative 4
days) and over four-decade-long experience of its founders in
civil construction. Positive rating guidelines include net
financial leverage below 1x on a sustained basis. Negative
rating guidelines include net financial leverage above 3x on a
sustained basis. TCL is a Guwahati-based civil contractor,
engaged in the construction of roads, bridges, earthworks, and
buildings.
Fitch has also assigned ratings to TCL's bank facilities as
follows: - INR4.7m long-term loan: 'Fitch BB+(ind)' - INR80m
fund-based limits: 'Fitch BB+(ind)' - INR400m non-fund-based
limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'