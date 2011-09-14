(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Trident Trust is a CMBS transaction in which the beneficiary interests issued are backed by a TMK bond. The TMK bond is, in turn, backed by 16 loans, and these loans are ultimately backed by 30 real estate trust certificates.

-- The rating reflects our view regarding the value of and cash flow produced by the underlying real estate that backs the beneficiary interests, and the transaction's credit support, among other factors.

-- We have assigned our 'BBB- (sf)' rating to the class A beneficiary interests issued under the transaction.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'BBB- (sf)' rating to the JPY8.8 billion class A beneficiary interests due June 2017 issued under the Trident Trust commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction (see list below).

The rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and principal by the transaction's legal final maturity in June 2017.

The rating reflects our views primarily on the following:

-- The value of the portfolio of real estate properties that ultimately back the trust certificates,

-- The stable cash flow generated from the underlying real estate portfolio,

-- Ample credit support provided by the senior/subordinate structure of the beneficiary interests, and

-- The transaction's sound legal structure.

The class A trust beneficiary interests issued under this transaction are backed by one tokutei mokuteki kaisha (TMK; "special-purpose company") bond purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. The TMK bond is in turn backed by 16 loans extended to a single borrower, and these loans are ultimately backed by 30 real estate trust certificates.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Impact Of The Earthquake And Tsunami In Northeastern Japan On Japanese CMBS Transactions Is Minor, Except For Suspension Of Operations At Some Retail Properties And Hotels," published April 20, 2011

"Principles Of Credit Ratings," published Feb. 16, 2011 "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 6, 2010

"Occupancy Rates For Apartment Buildings Backing Japanese CMBS Transactions Remain Stable Overall In 2010," published Oct. 6, 2010

"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Real Estate Evaluation," published March 12, 2007

"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan Analysis," published March 12, 2007

"Bankruptcy Remoteness Of Special-Purpose Vehicles In Japanese Securitization Transactions," published Oct. 17, 2006

"Eligibility Of New SPV Entities In Japan Structured Finance Market," published June 26, 2006

RATING ASSIGNED

Trident Trust

JPY8.8 billion trust beneficiary interests due June 2017

Class Rating Amount Coupon Subordination rate

A (deferrable) BBB- (sf) JPY8.8 bil. Floating 18.5%

NOTES

The basic approach to calculating the subordination rate is as follows:

1-(A+B)/C

A: the rated obligations and equally ranked obligations

B: prior obligations to the rated obligations

C: the total outstanding amount of entrusted monetary receivables

A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ .