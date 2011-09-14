(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Trident Trust is a CMBS transaction in which the
beneficiary interests issued are backed by a TMK bond. The TMK
bond is, in turn, backed by 16 loans, and these loans are
ultimately backed by 30 real estate trust certificates.
-- The rating reflects our view regarding the value of and
cash flow produced by the underlying real estate that backs the
beneficiary interests, and the transaction's credit support,
among other factors.
-- We have assigned our 'BBB- (sf)' rating to the class A
beneficiary interests issued under the transaction.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'BBB- (sf)'
rating to the JPY8.8 billion class A beneficiary interests due
June 2017 issued under the Trident Trust commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction (see list below).
The rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the
full payment of interest and principal by the transaction's
legal final maturity in June 2017.
The rating reflects our views primarily on the following:
-- The value of the portfolio of real estate properties
that ultimately back the trust certificates,
-- The stable cash flow generated from the underlying real
estate portfolio,
-- Ample credit support provided by the senior/subordinate
structure of the beneficiary interests, and
-- The transaction's sound legal structure.
The class A trust beneficiary interests issued under this
transaction are backed by one tokutei mokuteki kaisha (TMK;
"special-purpose company") bond purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. The TMK bond is in turn
backed by 16 loans extended to a single borrower, and these
loans are ultimately backed by 30 real estate trust
certificates.
RATING ASSIGNED
Trident Trust
JPY8.8 billion trust beneficiary interests due June 2017
Class Rating Amount Coupon
Subordination rate
A (deferrable) BBB- (sf) JPY8.8 bil. Floating 18.5%
NOTES
The basic approach to calculating the subordination rate is
as follows:
1-(A+B)/C
A: the rated obligations and equally ranked obligations
B: prior obligations to the rated obligations
C: the total outstanding amount of entrusted monetary
receivables
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ .