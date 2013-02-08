(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Cafes 3's class D to F trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due
August 2014 to 'Dsf' and simultaneously withdrawn them due to
tranche default. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower
type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:
Class D TBIs downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; rating
withdrawn
Class E TBIs downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; rating
withdrawn
Class F TBIs downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; rating
withdrawn
The downgrade and the rating withdrawal of these TBIs follow
the write-down of the TBIs principal to zero on the February
2013 payment date. Since the previous rating action in August
2012, the workout on the remaining three defaulted loans has
been completed. One of them was fully recovered in terms of
unpaid loan principal and default interest; however, the other
two resulted in a partial recovery of the loans and the
remaining debt was waived.
The proceeds from the three defaulted loans were applied to
the repayment of the TBIs principal sequentially and the class A
to C TBIs were redeemed in full.
Fitch will no longer calculate the Recovery Estimate for
this transaction following the withdrawal of the ratings.
This transaction was originally a securitisation of seven
non-recourse loans extended to six borrowers and four Tokutei
Mokuteki Kaisha specified bonds, which were ultimately backed by
20 properties at closing.