BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
July 18 Correction to rating descriptions for the Series 2012A, 2012B and 2012C bonds that read "Revenue: Government Enterprise" should be replaced with "Revenue - Public University Broad Pledge."
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------