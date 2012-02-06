(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 6 - Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it lowered its issue-level
rating and revised its recovery rating on Glassport, Pa.-based
Tube City IMS Corp.'s (Tube City; BB-/Stable/--) senior secured
term loan.
We lowered the issue-rating on the $165 million senior
secured term loan facility due January 2014 to 'BB-' (same as
the corporate credit rating) from 'BB'. We also revised the
recovery rating on these notes to '4' from '2'. The '4' recovery
rating indicates our expectations for average (30% to 50%)
recovery in the event of a payment default.
We affirmed our 'B' issue-level rating (two notches lower
than the corporate credit rating) on Tube City's senior
subordinated notes. The recovery rating on the notes is '6',
indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery
in the event of a default.
(For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on Tube City to be published on RatingsDirect
following the release of this report.)
"We revised the recovery ratings on U.S.-based steel mill
services provider Tube City to reflect a new $350 million
asset-based loan facility due 2016," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Maurice Austin.
The corporate credit rating on Tube City reflects our
assessment of the company's financial risk profile as
"significant" (according to our criteria). Our rating on Tube
City incorporates our expectation that the current operating
environment in the steel industry is likely to prevail in the
next two years, with capacity utilization rates above 70% and
incremental growth in production volumes.
Our rating also incorporates our assessment of Tube City's
business risk as "weak" (according to our criteria), given its
dependence on steel mill production volumes, operations in a
competitive and capital-intensive industry, and some customer
concentration risk. The ratings also reflect the company's
long-term contracts with customers, a favorable niche business
position, and good margins compared with services centers and
steel processors.