(The following was released by the rating agency)
Rating Action
On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' short-term issuer credit rating on Tucson Electric Power Co. We subsequently withdrew the rating at the company's request.
Related Criteria And Research 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Tucson Electric Power Co.
Long term - corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
Short-Term Rating Affirmed
Tucson Electric Power Co.
Short term - corporate credit rating B
Subsequently Withdrawn
To From
Tucson Electric Power Co.
Short-term - corporate credit rating NR B
