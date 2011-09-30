(The following was released by the rating agency)
Sept 29 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded PT Tugu Pratama
Indonesia's (Tugu Pratama) National Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating to 'AA-(idn)' from 'A+(idn)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The upgrade considers the strategic status of Tugu Pratama
within its immediate major shareholder, PT Pertamina (Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB+'/Positive),
which has a 65% stake in the subsidiary. Following the
assignment of its rating to PT Pertamina in May 2011, Fitch has,
using its insurance rating criteria, determined a single-notch
uplift to the subsidiary based on its strategic importance to
the group.
The rating reflects Tugu Pratama's strong business profile
in Indonesia's oil and gas insurance sector, solid capital
position, strong liquidity, and reinsurance coverage to mitigate
underwriting risk.
Tugu Pratama's risk-based capitalization as measured by
Fitch is solid, mitigating underwriting risk and asset
volatility although slower surplus growth and an increase in
non-admitted (which are not allowed to be included for the
purpose of calculating statutory capital) assets from
investments in stocks moderated the company's statutory
risk-based capitalization to 282% in 2010 from 316% in 2009.
The insurer allocates a significant portion of its invested
assets in cash and time deposits to support sporadic cash
outflows stemming from its insurance liabilities. The ratio of
cash and time deposits to net claim reserves was about 3.04x at
FYE10. Partially offsetting these positive attributes include a
volatile underwriting experience and a high expense ratio.
Its underwriting results in 2010 were hit by unfavorable
claim experience from the fire and offshore energy business and
higher claim reserves of an insurance portfolio underwritten by
its fully owned subsidiary, Tugu Insurance Company, in Hong
Kong. Its combined ratio on a consolidated basis increased to
138.3% in 2010 from 87.4% in 2009.
Regardless of stable investment income from its invested
assets, the underwriting deficit weakened its overall return on
average assets to 0.9% in 2010 (2009: 4.5%). Given the volatile
nature of its insurance book of business, Fitch expects Tugu
Pratama to retain capital buffer above minimum requirements to
absorb potential shocks from underwriting. Dramatic increase in
after-reinsurance underwriting risk relative to capital, and/or
sharp reduction in statutory risk-based capitalization below
175% over a sustained period may lead to a downgrade.
Conversely, Fitch may consider a single-notch upgrade if the
company is able to improve its underwriting performance, i.e. a
combined ratio consistently lower than 100%.