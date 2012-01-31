BRIEF-Walmart acquires outdoor retailer Moosejaw for $51 mln- Techcrunch
* Walmart acquires outdoor retailer Moosejaw for $51 million- Techcrunch Source: http://tcrn.ch/2lKPtwa Further company coverage:
Feb 1 Tyco Electronics: * Moody's assigns Baa2 ratings to Tyco Electronics's proposed note offering
* Walmart acquires outdoor retailer Moosejaw for $51 million- Techcrunch Source: http://tcrn.ch/2lKPtwa Further company coverage:
* Target for core normalized roe of 9.5% is driven by the lost investment income related to adverse development cover - call
* Voce Capital says director nominations follow Voce's letter to board of Air Methods last month