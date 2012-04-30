(The following was released by the rating agency) NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Ultimate Flexipack Limited's (UFPL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade reflects UFPL's improved scale in polyethylene films production in India, which according to management has lifted its market share to 18% from 15%. The upgrade also reflects the company's increasing presence in value-added products. The improvement is a direct result of the successful completion of its capex for the financial year ended March 2012. The ratings are further underpinned by the company's track record of strong interest coverage (3.9x in 9MFY12), comfortable capital structure, stable earnings and low-to-moderate leverage (2x in 9MFY12).

The negative impact of the ban on poly-packaging of tobacco on capacity utilisation (about 10% of UFPL revenues were derived from this segment) was more than offset by the increased focus on value-added products, leading to an overall growth in volumes in FY11 and FY12.

UFPL's earnings are susceptible to price volatility in poly granules, a raw material derived from crude oil. However, its increasing presence in value-added products, such as laminates and multi-layer films, is expected to reduce its vulnerability to raw material price risk.

Rating risks include increasing concentration in its top three customers, which accounted for 82% of revenues in 9MFY12 (FY11: 59%), adverse impact of regulatory changes and intense competition in the flexible packaging industry.

Inability to pass on raw material price hikes to customers, any significant fall in selling prices or capacity utilisation, or any unexpected debt-led capex or investment that leads to net debt/EBITDA above 3.5x on a sustained basis, will be viewed as a negative rating driver.

Maintaining EBITDA margins at the FY12 level (estimated at 13.9%), coupled with improvement in net debt/EBITDA below 1.5x on a sustained basis would be positive for the ratings.

Fitch has also taken rating actions on UFPL's debt instruments as follows:

INR819.7m (reduced from INR1,082.4m) long-term loans: upgraded to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

INR510m fund-based working capital limits: upgraded to 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

INR400m (increased from INR230m) non fund-based working capital limits: upgraded to 'Fitch BBB(ind)' /'Fitch A3+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

INR250m short-term loans: 'Fitch A3(ind)' rating withdrawn as repaid in full