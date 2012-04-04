DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
April 4 Moody's downgrades rating on UHHS/CSAHS-Cuyahoga, inc. and UHHS/CSAHS-Canton, inc.'s outstanding bonds to Ba2 from Baa3; outlook remains negative
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.