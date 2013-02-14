CHICAGO, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of UMB Financial
Corporation (UMB) and its lead subsidiary, UMB Bank, National
Association at 'A+'. Fitch has also downgraded the short-term
IDR to 'F1' from 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
Fitch reviewed UMB as part of a peer review that included 16
mid-tier regional banks. The bank's included in the peer review
include: Associated Banc-Corp., Bank of Hawaii Corporation, BOK
Financial Corporation, Cathay General Bancorp, Cullen/Frost
Bankers, Inc., East West Bancorp, Inc., First Horizon National
Corporation, First National of Nebraska, Inc., First Niagara
Financial Group, Inc., Fulton Financial Corporation, Hancock
Holding Company, People's United Financial, Inc., Synovus
Financial Corp., TCF Financial Corporation, UMB Financial Corp.,
Webster Financial Corporation.
Refer to the release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on
Its Mid-Tier Regional Bank Group Following Industry Peer Review'
for a discussion of rating actions taken on the entire mid-tier
regional bank group. The mid-tier regional group is comprised of
banks with total assets ranging from $10 billion to $36 billion.
Issuer Default Ratings for this group is relatively dispersed
with a low of 'BB-' and a high of 'A+'. Mid-tier regional banks
typically lag their large regional bank counterparts by asset
size, geographic footprint and product/revenue diversification.
As such mid-tier regional banks are more susceptible to
idiosyncratic risks such as geographic or single name
concentrations. Fitch's mid-tier regional bank group has fairly
homogenous business strategies. The institutions are mostly
reliant on spread income from loans and investments. With
limited opportunity to improve fee-based income in the near
term, Fitch expects that mid-tier banks will continue to face
greater earnings headwinds in 2013 than larger institutions with
greater revenue diversification.
Share repurchases is common theme amongst the mid-tier
banks. As mid-tier banks face earnings headwinds, institutions
have begun repurchasing common shares to improve shareholder
returns. Fitch anticipates continued repurchase activity in 2013
as the return on equity lags historical norms for the group. In
addition to share repurchases, Fitch has observed that some
mid-tier banks have looked to their investment portfolio to
improve returns. Most notably, CLOs and CMBS have become more
popular amongst mid-tier banks. Although such securities are
beneficial to yields and returns, Fitch notes that such
purchases can be a negative ratings driver if the risks are not
properly measured, monitored and controlled. Asset quality
continues to improve throughout the banking sector. Both
nonperforming assets (NPAs) and net charge-offs (NCOs) are down
significantly year over year. Fitch anticipates further asset
quality improvement as nonperforming loan (NPL) inflow slows.
Reserve levels have also declined as asset quality improves,
which has been beneficial to earnings in 2012. Fitch expects
further reserve releases in 2013 but at a slower pace.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
Today's action reflects UMB's long history of conservative
management and oversight by the Kemper family, which has guided
the company successfully through multiple business cycles over
the last several years, consistently delivering solid operating
performance and maintaining good credit quality, which Fitch
expects will continue. Fitch anticipates the company will
maintain its strong operating results over an intermediate to
long-term horizon. UMB's operating performance, as measured
through return on assets (ROA), continues to be above other
mid-tier peers. Average 5Q ROA was 92 basis points (bps)
compared to 77bps for the mid-tier peer group. Driving this
stable performance is a low cost deposit base, low credit costs,
and a sizable contribution from non-interest income.
Although not as robust as some institutions, it is
remarkable given the low risk nature of the company's balance
sheet. Fitch also notes that UMB's bottom line has been
supported by gain on sale of securities, which Fitch anticipates
will be more limited in nature when interest rates rise. On
average, securities gains have accounted for 6% of non-interest
income. UMB continues to maintain an extremely cheap deposit
base, with approximately 40% of the company's total deposits
being attractive non-interest bearing demand deposits. UMB's
average cost of deposits was 26bps compared to peers that
average around 50-60bps. This advantage has recently allowed UMB
to win market share and drive solid loan growth of 10% from the
fourth quarter of 2011 (4Q'11) to 4Q'12. The yields from these
new loans should help to buffer the decline that lower rates are
having on the company's net interest margin (NIM).
Fitch's rating action also incorporates UMB's maintenance of
strong credit quality over the last several years, including
during the recent financial crisis. NPAs as a percentage of
gross loans plus other real estate owned impressively hovered
around 60bps over the last five years and well below most
mid-tier peer institutions. This has meant that the company's
provision expense has remained low, which has further helped
keep operating performance strong. Fitch's downgrade of UMB's
short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F1+' reflects the more typical
alignment of the short-term IDR to the long-term IDR. Fitch
continues to regard UMB's conservative funding and liquidity
profile to be key rating strengths, and today's action should be
viewed as a realignment of the short-term IDR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- VRs and IDRs:
Fitch notes that UMB's ratings are at the top of their
potential ratings range, and thus there is very limited upside
to current ratings. Ratings could be negatively impacted, on the
other hand, by a significant change in ownership structure or
management that limited the involvement of Kemper family in the
company's daily operations. Other negative impacts could come
from a material change in the loan portfolio or other exogenous
impacts that could hurt the company's business.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Ratings and
Support Floor Ratings:
All of the mid-tier regional banks in the peer group have
Support Ratings of '5' and Support Floor Ratings of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, the mid-tier banks are not considered systemically
important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
government support for any of the banks in the mid-tier regional
bank peer group.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and
Other Hybrid Securities:
Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by
the banks are notched down from the issuers' VRs in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary considerably. The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid
securities are sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs or to
changes in the banks' propensity to make coupon payments that
are permitted but not compulsory under the instruments'
documentation.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group have a bank holding company structure with the bank as the
main subsidiary. All subsidiaries are considered core to parent
holding company supporting equalized ratings between bank
subsidiaries and bank holding companies. IDRs and VRs are
equalized with those of its operating companies and banks
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated
Company Rating:
All of the entities reviewed in the mid-tier regional bank
group factor in a high probability of support from parent
institutions to its subsidiaries. This reflects the fact that
performing parent banks have very rarely allowed subsidiaries to
default. It also considers the high level of integration, brand,
management, financial and reputational incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults. Fitch has taken the following rating
actions: UMB Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+'
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'. UMB Bank, National
Association
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'AA-';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1+';
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Viability affirmed at 'a+'
--Support affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'NF'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.