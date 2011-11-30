(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its STRONG overall rankings on Unisys Credit Services Pty. Ltd. (UCSPL) and Unisys Mortgage Processing (RHG) Pty. Ltd. (UMP; together with UCSPL, UCS) as residential loan servicers. We also affirmed the STRONG subranking for the companies' management and organization, and ABOVE AVERAGE subranking for loan administration.

The STRONG rankings reflect UCS': -- Well-developed risk management and audit framework; -- Strong documentation, tracking, reporting, and achievement of client service-level standards; -- Robust systems and technology; -- Intelligent use of technology to automate loan-servicing functions; and -- Strong client management. UCS' solid management depth, well-documented and detailed policies and procedures, and continuous quality assurance reviews to maintain stringent internal controls also support the ranking. UMP is one of three wholly owned subsidiary set up by UCSPL in January 2011 to manage the impacts of the implementation of the National Consumer Credit Protection Code (NCCP).

Each of the three subsidiaries performs the credit functions relating to third-party servicing contracts that UCSPL holds with each of its three clients.

All other non-credit functions continue to be performed by UCSPL. The operations and capabilities of UMP and UCSPL combine to create the strong servicing platform. The outlook on the servicer rankings is stable, underpinned by the UCS' strong focus on data integrity, quality assurance, and reporting and managing to client service levels.

In our opinion, the stable and experienced management team would continue to competently execute UCS' servicing operations. Comprehensive staff training and development, and robust internal systems equip UCS with the necessary skills and infrastructure to efficiently and effectively manage all key facets of its mortgage processing and servicing functions.