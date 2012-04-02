(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) April 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it had assigned its 'BBB' long-term ratings to United Energy Distribution Pty Ltd.'s (UED; BBB/Stable/NR) A$400 million medium-term note (MTN) program and UED's proposed initial A$200 million bond issue. The senior unsecured notes are expected to be issued with a coupon of 6.6% and a tenor of five years. The proceeds of the bond issue are to be used to refinance a A$150 million senior unsecured bank debt facility maturing in December 2013, as well as for general corporate and liquidity purposes.

The 'BBB/Stable' corporate credit rating on UED, a regulated electricity distributor in the State of Victoria (AAA/Stable/A-1+), reflects our view of the company's high level of cash-flow certainty and adequate liquidity. We consider these strengths to be partly offset by our view of the company's aggressive capital structure.