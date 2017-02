(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned United Overseas Bank's (UOB) proposed SGD-denominated subordinated notes an expected rating of 'A+(exp)'. The notes will be issued under UOB's SGD5bn euro medium-term note programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

The notes are rated one notch below UOB's 'aa-' Viability Rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. This is in accordance with Fitch's criteria of rating bank regulatory capital and similar securities.

The notes will represent direct, subordinated and unsecured obligations of UOB, and will rank equally with the bank's other Lower Tier 2 capital instruments. The notes will rank below UOB's senior creditors, including depositors, but above holders of the bank's share capital, Tier 1 capital securities and Upper Tier 2 securities.

While the notes qualify as Tier 2 capital, they are not intended to contain any going-concern loss absorption features (such as coupon deferral under specified conditions), which would otherwise have resulted in a wider notching for the issue rating.

The proceeds from the notes are to be used for UOB's general corporate purposes. Fitch notes that UOB has no immediate need to refinance its regulatory capital securities, with the next redemption being its USD1bn Upper Tier 2 securities in July 2013.

UOB was established in 1935 and reported total assets of SGD235bn at end-March 2012. For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable", dated 24 April 2012, and UOB's full rating report, dated 8 May 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

UOB's other ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'

- Viability Rating 'aa-'

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'