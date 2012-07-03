(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned United
Overseas Bank's (UOB) proposed SGD-denominated subordinated
notes an expected rating of 'A+(exp)'. The notes will be issued
under UOB's SGD5bn euro medium-term note programme. The final
rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation
conforming to information already received.
The notes are rated one notch below UOB's 'aa-' Viability
Rating to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of
any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. This is in
accordance with Fitch's criteria of rating bank regulatory
capital and similar securities.
The notes will represent direct, subordinated and unsecured
obligations of UOB, and will rank equally with the bank's other
Lower Tier 2 capital instruments. The notes will rank below
UOB's senior creditors, including depositors, but above holders
of the bank's share capital, Tier 1 capital securities and Upper
Tier 2 securities.
While the notes qualify as Tier 2 capital, they are not
intended to contain any going-concern loss absorption features
(such as coupon deferral under specified conditions), which
would otherwise have resulted in a wider notching for the issue
rating.
The proceeds from the notes are to be used for UOB's general
corporate purposes. Fitch notes that UOB has no immediate need
to refinance its regulatory capital securities, with the next
redemption being its USD1bn Upper Tier 2 securities in July
2013.
UOB was established in 1935 and reported total assets of
SGD235bn at end-March 2012. For more details on UOB's ratings
and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms DBS, OCBC and UOB;
Outlook Stable", dated 24 April 2012, and UOB's full rating
report, dated 8 May 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.
UOB's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating 'AA-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'