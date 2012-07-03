(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) July 3, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A+' issue rating to
the proposed issue of lower Tier 2 subordinated notes by United
Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOB: AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/axA-1+).
The proposed issue is a drawdown from UOB's existing
Singapore dollar (S$) 5 billion euro medium-term notes program.
The issue will at all times rank pari passu with all other
direct, subordinated, and unsecured obligations of the bank.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011