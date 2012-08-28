-- United Parcel Service (UPS) recently announced that the
WASHINGTON D.C. (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 28, 2012--Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on United
Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), including the 'AA-' long-term and
'A-1+' short-term corporate credit ratings, remain on
CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had placed them
on Feb. 17, 2012.
UPS announced on March 19, 2012, that it had reached an
agreement to acquire TNT Express N.V. (BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2) for
EUR9.50 per share in cash, or an estimated $6.77 billion. On May
3, 2012, UPS announced that it plans to finance the TNT Express
transaction with $5 billion of cash and $1.8 billion of debt. It
also announced that it plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of
shares in both 2012 and 2013. We originally placed our UPS
ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications on Feb. 17,
2012, after UPS acknowledged that it had made a proposal to
acquire TNT Express for EUR9 per share in cash. TNT Express
rejected the initial proposal but subsequently agreed to the
sweetened deal. Initially, UPS had hoped to close the
transaction in the third quarter of 2012. However, the European
regulatory authorities have moved to a phase two review, which
means that the transaction, if approved, would likely not close
until late this year.
"We believe the transaction will enhance UPS' business
profile by bolstering its position in Europe and providing it
with growth opportunities in other international markets where
it currently has limited presence," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Lisa Jenkins. "However, the transaction will
initially cause a deterioration in credit metrics."
UPS' financial profile has also been weakened by increased
potential liabilities related to multiemployer pension plans. We
view the withdrawal liability related to these plans to be a
debt equivalent. The withdrawal liability has increased due to
record low interest rates and low asset returns. In 2007, UPS
withdrew from the troubled Central States pension plan by paying
$6.1 billion (pretax). Last week, the company announced an
agreement with NETTI to restructure its plan, which will enable
it to pay a $2.1 billion withdrawal liability over 50 years, so
that the present value of its payments is only $896 million.
Although this is a favorable development from a credit
perspective, we note that UPS multiemployer pension plan (MEPP)
exposure remains significant and will be an important factor in
our analysis when we resolve the CreditWatch.
UPS is the world's largest package delivery company, with a
significant presence in all major global markets. TNT Express is
a smaller package delivery company that generates the majority
of its revenues in Europe. TNT Express was spun off from TNT
N.V. (now PostNL N.V.) in June 2011. The combined entity would
generate annual revenues of more than $60 billion. The deal is
subject to various approvals, including regulatory approval and
shareholder approval. PostNL N.V. holds approximately 29.8% of
the shares of TNT Express and has committed to supporting the
transaction.
Standard & Poor's will monitor the regulatory and
shareholder approval process related to the TNT transaction and
will resolve the CreditWatch following the completion of the
regulatory review in Europe. As part of our review, we will
assess UPS' current operating outlook and the effect of the
company's exposure to MEPPs. Based on UPS' publicly disclosed
plans to finance its planned acquisition of TNT, we could lower
the rating one notch if the merger proceeds. In addition, even
if that does not occur, we could lower the company's rating if
we believe that its potential liability under MEPPs, which has
increased in recent years because of low interest rates and
subpar asset returns, will prevent the company from achieving
credit measures that we judge as acceptable for the current
rating.
