(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA'
rating to approximately $32.7 million of university system
improvement revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A, issued by the
State of Florida, Board of Governors (BoG) on behalf of the
State University System of Florida (SUS).
The fixed-rate series 2012A bonds are expected to sell
competitively as early as the week of May 21, 2012. Bond
proceeds will be used to refinance outstanding debt and to pay
various costs of issuance.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed $168.3 million of
outstanding State of Florida, BoG and Florida Board of Education
university system improvement revenue bonds at 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
University system improvement revenue bonds are secured by
and payable from a first lien on net student building fees (SBF)
and capital improvement fees (CIF). The SBF ($2.32) and CIF
($2.44) are levied on a per-credit hour basis by member SUS
institutions to all enrolled students. To prevent
overleveraging, an additional bonds test requires average
pledged revenues for the two immediately preceding fiscal years
to equal or exceed 120% of pro forma average annual debt
service.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The 'AA' rating primarily
reflects consistent growth in CIF and SBF revenues and sound
coverage of related debt service. Though not directly related to
the pledged revenue stream, these credit positives are somewhat
offset by continued reductions in state funding support for SUS
member institutions.
INTEGRAL ROLE IN STATE HIGHER EDUCATION: The system
maintains an essential role in delivering public higher
education throughout the state of Florida (GO bonds rated 'AAA'
with a Negative Outlook by Fitch). SOLID
DEMAND TRENDS: Healthy student demand for SUS' member
institutions continues to support satisfactory coverage of
university system improvement bond debt service.
SEASONED LEADERSHIP: Ongoing cuts in state funding to public
higher education are being managed by seasoned leadership at
individual member institutions with strong support from SUS'
BoG.