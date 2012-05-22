(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK, May 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA' rating to approximately $32.7 million of university system improvement revenue refunding bonds, series 2012A, issued by the State of Florida, Board of Governors (BoG) on behalf of the State University System of Florida (SUS).

The fixed-rate series 2012A bonds are expected to sell competitively as early as the week of May 21, 2012. Bond proceeds will be used to refinance outstanding debt and to pay various costs of issuance.

In addition, Fitch has affirmed $168.3 million of outstanding State of Florida, BoG and Florida Board of Education university system improvement revenue bonds at 'AA'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

University system improvement revenue bonds are secured by and payable from a first lien on net student building fees (SBF) and capital improvement fees (CIF). The SBF ($2.32) and CIF ($2.44) are levied on a per-credit hour basis by member SUS institutions to all enrolled students. To prevent overleveraging, an additional bonds test requires average pledged revenues for the two immediately preceding fiscal years to equal or exceed 120% of pro forma average annual debt service.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The 'AA' rating primarily reflects consistent growth in CIF and SBF revenues and sound coverage of related debt service. Though not directly related to the pledged revenue stream, these credit positives are somewhat offset by continued reductions in state funding support for SUS member institutions.

INTEGRAL ROLE IN STATE HIGHER EDUCATION: The system maintains an essential role in delivering public higher education throughout the state of Florida (GO bonds rated 'AAA' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch). SOLID

DEMAND TRENDS: Healthy student demand for SUS' member institutions continues to support satisfactory coverage of university system improvement bond debt service.

SEASONED LEADERSHIP: Ongoing cuts in state funding to public higher education are being managed by seasoned leadership at individual member institutions with strong support from SUS' BoG.