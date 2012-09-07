BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
Sept 7 Moody's assigns A2 rating to University of Central Arkansas' $11.9 million Student Housing System Bonds, Series 2012B; outlook is stable
* H.I.G. Capital acquires assets of Xtera Communications, Inc.
* Celsion Corp - offering was priced at $0.23 per share of common stock
LAGOS, Feb 15 Annual inflation in Nigeria rose in January to 18.72 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, its 12th straight monthly increase.