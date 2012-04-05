(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) April 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today affirmed its 'BBB' long-term corporate
credit rating and its 'A-2' short-term corporate credit and
commercial paper program ratings on Uny Co. Ltd. and removed the
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. We then
withdrew the ratings at the company's request. At the time of
the withdrawal, the outlook on the long-term corporate credit
rating was negative.
We placed the ratings on Uny on CreditWatch on Feb. 20,
2012, based on its bid to take over convenience store subsidiary
Circle K Sunkus Co. Ltd. (not rated). We based today's rating
action on completion of the takeover on April 2 and our
expectation that Circle K Sunkus will become a wholly owned
subsidiary of Uny. The affirmation of the ratings reflects our
opinion that the takeover will benefit group earnings to a small
extent. The negative outlook reflects our view that the positive
effect on Uny's earnings in the next one to two years will not
fully offset weakness we expect to see in its financial risk
profile due to debt it will take on to finance the transaction.
We also expect the competitive domestic retail market to slow a
recovery in Uny's financial risk profile.