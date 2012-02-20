(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Uny's financial standing will deteriorate, in our view,
due to the debt-financed takeover bid of Circle K Sunkus.
-- We see limited prospects for significant improvement in
the convenience store business and positive impact on earnings
from the integration of logistics into the Uny group in the next
one to two years, and thus a financial recovery will be slow, in
our view.
-- We placed the long- and short-term corporate credit
ratings on Uny on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch after the takeover bid
closes and we verify: whether Uny and Circle K Sunkus can
benefit from synergies from the merger; the prospects of
financial recovery; and the aggressiveness of Uny's financial
policy.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB' long-term corporate
credit rating and its 'A-2' short-term corporate credit and
commercial paper program ratings on Uny Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch
with negative implications, following Uny's announcement that it
will acquire all outstanding shares of Circle K Sunkus (not
rated). Uny currently owns 47.28% of outstanding shares of
Circle K Sunkus, which is ranked fourth in the Japanese
convenience store industry. The CreditWatch placement reflects
our view that Uny's financial standing will deteriorate due to
the debt-financed takeover bid. We see only limited prospects
for significant improvement in the convenience store business
and positive impact on earnings from the integration of
logistics into the Uny group in the next one to two years, and
thus a financial recovery will be slow, in our view. We will
resolve the CreditWatch after the takeover bid closes and we
verify: whether Uny and Circle K Sunkus can benefit from
synergies from the merger; the prospects of financial recovery;
and the aggressiveness of Uny's financial policy.
We currently expect the takeover bid, which ends April 2,
2011, to be valued at JPY76.5 billion. Uny's financial measures
including total debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO,
before adjusting for working capital) to debt, are weak for the
rating and compared to global peers, although they have
recovered. In our view, these measures will deteriorate again
due to the debt-funded bid. Circle K Sunkus is already a
consolidated subsidiary of Uny, and we took into account its
EBITDA and solid liquidity in our analysis of Uny, as we view
that Uny materially controls Circle K Sunkus. Thus, material
benefits to the group following the takeover are likely to be
limited from our credit analysis point of view. Dividend
payments at Circle K Sunkus to shareholders other than Uny will
be retained in the group, but this is not enough to offset the
deterioration in financial measures, in our view. Circle K
Sunkus' business base has been penetrated by other convenience
store chains, partly proven by the recent number of terminations
of franchise contracts with area franchisees. Thus, we believe
that it will not be easy for Uny to improve Circle K Sunkus'
operating performance significantly, and the positive impact on
earnings, including those from the integration of logistics,
will not be enough to restore the company's financial measures
in the next one to two years. In addition, Uny announced it will
move to a holding company structure on Feb. 21, 2013, and that
it will seek opportunities for mergers and acquisitions for
growth. This could signal an aggressive shift in Uny's financial
policy, which may be a negative factor for its credit quality.
We will resolve the CreditWatch placement on Uny when the
takeover is complete. In the meantime, we will verify how Uny
and Circle K Sunkus work together to create additional
synergies, the likelihood of improvement in the group's
earnings, and prospects of financial recovery. Another key
factor will be whether Uny's financial policy and financial
management become more aggressive as it moves toward a holding
company structure. Taking all these factors into consideration,
we may lower the ratings by one notch.
RELATED RESEARCH
General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16,
2011
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15,
2008