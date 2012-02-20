(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Uny's financial standing will deteriorate, in our view, due to the debt-financed takeover bid of Circle K Sunkus.

-- We see limited prospects for significant improvement in the convenience store business and positive impact on earnings from the integration of logistics into the Uny group in the next one to two years, and thus a financial recovery will be slow, in our view.

-- We placed the long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Uny on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We will resolve the CreditWatch after the takeover bid closes and we verify: whether Uny and Circle K Sunkus can benefit from synergies from the merger; the prospects of financial recovery; and the aggressiveness of Uny's financial policy.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and its 'A-2' short-term corporate credit and commercial paper program ratings on Uny Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications, following Uny's announcement that it will acquire all outstanding shares of Circle K Sunkus (not rated). Uny currently owns 47.28% of outstanding shares of Circle K Sunkus, which is ranked fourth in the Japanese convenience store industry. The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that Uny's financial standing will deteriorate due to the debt-financed takeover bid. We see only limited prospects for significant improvement in the convenience store business and positive impact on earnings from the integration of logistics into the Uny group in the next one to two years, and thus a financial recovery will be slow, in our view. We will resolve the CreditWatch after the takeover bid closes and we verify: whether Uny and Circle K Sunkus can benefit from synergies from the merger; the prospects of financial recovery; and the aggressiveness of Uny's financial policy.

We currently expect the takeover bid, which ends April 2, 2011, to be valued at JPY76.5 billion. Uny's financial measures including total debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO, before adjusting for working capital) to debt, are weak for the rating and compared to global peers, although they have recovered. In our view, these measures will deteriorate again due to the debt-funded bid. Circle K Sunkus is already a consolidated subsidiary of Uny, and we took into account its EBITDA and solid liquidity in our analysis of Uny, as we view that Uny materially controls Circle K Sunkus. Thus, material benefits to the group following the takeover are likely to be limited from our credit analysis point of view. Dividend payments at Circle K Sunkus to shareholders other than Uny will be retained in the group, but this is not enough to offset the deterioration in financial measures, in our view. Circle K Sunkus' business base has been penetrated by other convenience store chains, partly proven by the recent number of terminations of franchise contracts with area franchisees. Thus, we believe that it will not be easy for Uny to improve Circle K Sunkus' operating performance significantly, and the positive impact on earnings, including those from the integration of logistics, will not be enough to restore the company's financial measures in the next one to two years. In addition, Uny announced it will move to a holding company structure on Feb. 21, 2013, and that it will seek opportunities for mergers and acquisitions for growth. This could signal an aggressive shift in Uny's financial policy, which may be a negative factor for its credit quality.

We will resolve the CreditWatch placement on Uny when the takeover is complete. In the meantime, we will verify how Uny and Circle K Sunkus work together to create additional synergies, the likelihood of improvement in the group's earnings, and prospects of financial recovery. Another key factor will be whether Uny's financial policy and financial management become more aggressive as it moves toward a holding company structure. Taking all these factors into consideration, we may lower the ratings by one notch.

RELATED RESEARCH

General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008