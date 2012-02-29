(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' rating to senior unsecured notes to be issued by United Overseas Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+; axAAA/--/axA-1+) as part of its existing Singapore dollar (S$) 5 billion medium-term notes program. The notes shall at all times rank pari passu with all other unsecured obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011