MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank UOB Indonesia (UOBI) a National Long-Term 'AAA(idn)' Rating with a Stable Outlook.
The rating reflects strong support and commitment from UOBI's parent, the United Overseas Bank (UOB; 'AA-'/Stable), given the latter's 99% ownership of the subsidiary. UOBI's strategic importance to UOB is illustrated in the common brand name, and operational alignment in key areas with the group, including risk management and IT services. Any change in support from its parent, UOB, would have an impact on UOBI's ratings, as would significant changes in UOB's financial performance.
UOBI is the product of a merger between PT Bank UOB Buana - a bank that focused on the small and medium sized enterprises with a strong retail customer base (niche Chinese merchants) and PT Bank UOB Indonesia, a joint venture bank established by UOB Ltd Singapore (99%) and local investors, which has a strong franchise in corporate banking.
UOBI's asset quality is sound, with the non-performing loans (NPL) ratio declining to 2.02% at end-H111 from 2.78% at end-2010. Its strong asset quality is underpinned by strict lending criteria and strong account management, which is in line with the parent's.
UOBI has strong capitalization with Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 18.27% and 19.27%, respectively at end-H111. UOBI's total CAR was higher than the industry average of 17.4% and the regulatory minimum requirement of 8%.
UOBI's profitability decreased slightly in H111 with a lower net interest margin of 5.1% (2010: 5.7%) due to tight competition in lending and deposit taking. This resulted in the return on assets falling to 2% at end-H111 (2010: 2.4%).
BEIJING, Feb 12 China's insurance firms face possible risks from "irrational" stock investments and large-scale overseas mergers and acquisitions, the state-run People's Daily on Sunday quoted a top regulatory official as saying.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.