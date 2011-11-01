(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Bank UOB Indonesia (UOBI) a National Long-Term 'AAA(idn)' Rating with a Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects strong support and commitment from UOBI's parent, the United Overseas Bank (UOB; 'AA-'/Stable), given the latter's 99% ownership of the subsidiary. UOBI's strategic importance to UOB is illustrated in the common brand name, and operational alignment in key areas with the group, including risk management and IT services. Any change in support from its parent, UOB, would have an impact on UOBI's ratings, as would significant changes in UOB's financial performance.

UOBI is the product of a merger between PT Bank UOB Buana - a bank that focused on the small and medium sized enterprises with a strong retail customer base (niche Chinese merchants) and PT Bank UOB Indonesia, a joint venture bank established by UOB Ltd Singapore (99%) and local investors, which has a strong franchise in corporate banking.

UOBI's asset quality is sound, with the non-performing loans (NPL) ratio declining to 2.02% at end-H111 from 2.78% at end-2010. Its strong asset quality is underpinned by strict lending criteria and strong account management, which is in line with the parent's.

UOBI has strong capitalization with Tier 1 and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 18.27% and 19.27%, respectively at end-H111. UOBI's total CAR was higher than the industry average of 17.4% and the regulatory minimum requirement of 8%.

UOBI's profitability decreased slightly in H111 with a lower net interest margin of 5.1% (2010: 5.7%) due to tight competition in lending and deposit taking. This resulted in the return on assets falling to 2% at end-H111 (2010: 2.4%).