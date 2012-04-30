(The following was released by the rating agency)
April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Bank UOB
Indonesia's (UOBI) National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(idn)' with
Stable Outlook.
The rating reflects continued strong support and commitment
from UOBI's 99% parent, United Overseas Bank (UOB;
'AA-'/Stable). UOBI's strategic importance to UOB is illustrated
in the common brand name and operational alignment in key areas
with the group, including risk management and IT services. Any
change in support from UOB would have an impact on UOBI's
ratings, as would significant changes in UOB's financial
performance.
Its non-performing loans (NPL) ratio decreased to 1.5% at
end-9M11 from 2.8% at end-2010, with asset quality improvement
in all business segments, and remained below the industry
average of 2.2% at end-2011. Fitch expects UOBI's asset quality
to remain sound, underpinned by strict lending criteria and
strong account management, in line with the parent's.
UOBI's capital remains strong, with Tier 1 and total capital
adequacy ratios (CAR) of 17.2% and 18.3%, respectively at
end-9M11. Fitch notes that UOBI's total CAR has remained
consistently higher than the industry average in the past two
years (16% at end-2011). The bank's return on assets based on
Fitch's calculation moderated to 1.9% at end-9M11 from 2.9% at
end-2010. This was mainly a result of reduced net interest
margins following tight competition in lending and
deposit-taking.
UOBI is the product of a merger between PT Bank UOB Buana -
a bank that focused on small and medium-sized enterprises with a
strong retail customer base (Chinese merchants) and PT Bank UOB
Indonesia, a joint venture bank established by UOB Ltd Singapore
(99%) and domestic investors, which has a strong franchise in
corporate banking.