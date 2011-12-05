Dec 6 (The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings withdraws its 'AA+/F1' rating on the Allegheny County Hospital Development Authority (PA) (UPMC Health System) revenue bonds series 2010C, which was based on the credit support provided by PNC Bank, in connection with the conversion of the bonds to a fixed rate of interest and termination of the letter of credit. The long-term rating assigned to the bond is revised to 'AA-', Stable Outlook based on the underlying rating assigned by Fitch to the UPMC Health System general revenue bonds.

