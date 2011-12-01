(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- Urbi's double-digit growth targets have continued to require significant working capital investments, which have led to an increase in the company's use of debt.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' global scale and 'mxBBB' national scale corporate credit ratings on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Urbi will maintain an adjusted debt leverage of about 3.0x despite significant working capital requirements to sustain its growth rates.

Dec 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its ratings on Mexico-based homebuilder Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos S.A.B. de C.V., including its 'B+' global scale and 'mxBBB' national scale corporate credit ratings. The outlook is stable.

"Standard & Poor's ratings on Urbi reflect the company's aggressive financial policy and commercial strategies, and high working-capital requirements to sustain the company's double-digit growth targets in a highly competitive market," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Laura Martinez.

The ratings also reflect the concentration of mortgage originations from Infonavit and Fovissste, involving certain political risk inherent to those institutions.

Urbi's operating efficiency and flexibility, geographic and product diversification, and position as one of the largest homebuilders in Mexico somewhat offset those factors. Urbi's goal to double its revenues in the next five years highlights its aggressive growth targets. Urbi expects to increase its revenues by 12%-14% in 2011 and maintain 13%-15% growth in the next few years. As part of its business strategy, Urbi has continued to increase its participation in several different market segments, including the nonaffiliated workers population through its rent-to-own program, Alternativa Urbi (AU).

Together with its alliance with Aureos Latin American Fund, the company expects this program to represent about 25% of total revenues in the following years. Urbi has also increased its presence in vertical housing, the integration of housing projects in progress (the company has integrated 11 projects so far in its operations and expects to add four each year), and housing-related activities.

We expect those products to continue gaining relevance in the company's business and representing a significant portion of its revenues. We believe this business model provides the company additional product and market diversification, but it also requires significant working-capital investments, which limits its cash-flow generation. The stable outlook reflects that we expect Urbi to maintain an adjusted debt leverage of about 3.0x despite significant working capital requirements to sustain its growth rates.

An increase in management's risk tolerance or a significant deterioration in the company's key financial ratios could lead to a negative rating action. We could raise the ratings if we saw evidence of a more moderate financial policy, deriving in a positive FOCF generation on a sustained basis.

