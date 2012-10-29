UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) U.S. prime money market funds (MMFs) increased their exposure to eurozone banks for the third consecutive month, according to Fitch Ratings.
As of end-September, MMF exposure to eurozone banks represents 10.6% of total holdings, a 16% increase on a dollar basis since end-August 2012. Fitch notes, however, that overall U.S. MMF eurozone bank exposure remains 70% below end-May 2011 allocations. Fitch believes this level is unlikely to be fully retraced in the intermediate-term given both the lingering investor caution towards the eurozone and banks' diminished appetite for this potentially unstable form of wholesale funding.
Exposure to French banks rose to 3.9% of MMF assets, a new high for 2012 and a 44% increase since the prior period.
In another apparent sign of easing, a declining proportion of European and eurozone exposure was in the form of repurchase agreements (repos). This reduction in secured exposure is another potential sign of a more positive investor posture towards banks in the region.
The 15 largest exposures to individual banks, as a group, comprise approximately 42% of total MMF assets. Only one eurozone banks remains in the top-15, according to the report.
The full report 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Signs of Easing' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Fitch's analysis is based on the ten largest U.S. prime MMFs, whose holdings represent approximately 45% of total U.S. prime MMF assets.
