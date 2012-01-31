(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on U.S. Security Associates Holdings Inc.'s first-lien term loan B due 2017 remain unchanged following a $40 million add-on to the loan, bringing the aggregate dollar amount to $345 million. The issue-level rating on the loan remains at 'B' (at the same level as the 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) and the recovery rating remains at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

The corporate credit rating on U.S. Security is 'B' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects the company's position as a relatively small player in the highly competitive contract security officer industry. It also reflects the company's high leverage, which increased to the high-5x area from around 3.0x following its recent leveraged buyout transaction. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on U.S. Security published Oct. 14, 2011.)

