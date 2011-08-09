(The following was released by the rating agency)
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2011-Following the
downgrade of the U.S. sovereign debt rating on Aug. 5, 2011,
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services explains in a new report that
some U.S. state and local government obligors can maintain or
achieve ratings above that of the sovereign. The report, "State
And Local Government Ratings Are Not Directly Constrained By
That Of The U.S. Sovereign," explains the factors that allow for
this situation to occasionally occur.
The report notes that many U.S. state and local governments
function with a high level of revenue, treasury, finance, and
debt management independence compared to their global
counterparts. Factors that we consider when determining a state
or local government's rating are detailed in our relevant
criteria documents: "USPF Criteria: State Ratings Methodology",
published Jan. 3, 2011, and "USPF Criteria: GO Debt", published
Oct. 12, 2006.