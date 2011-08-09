(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2011-Following the downgrade of the U.S. sovereign debt rating on Aug. 5, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services explains in a new report that some U.S. state and local government obligors can maintain or achieve ratings above that of the sovereign. The report, "State And Local Government Ratings Are Not Directly Constrained By That Of The U.S. Sovereign," explains the factors that allow for this situation to occasionally occur.

The report notes that many U.S. state and local governments function with a high level of revenue, treasury, finance, and debt management independence compared to their global counterparts. Factors that we consider when determining a state or local government's rating are detailed in our relevant criteria documents: "USPF Criteria: State Ratings Methodology", published Jan. 3, 2011, and "USPF Criteria: GO Debt", published Oct. 12, 2006.