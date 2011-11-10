(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 9, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that neither the passage nor defeat of any of the state-level ballot measures on Tuesday will have any short-term credit impact, according to a report published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The report, titled "U.S. State Voters Approved Measures Addressing Structural Change But Found Direct Revenue Requests Taxing," says that state and local governments - such as those in Washington -- may, instead, feel any effects in the medium term.

Washington-state voters approved a measure that strengthens the mechanism to build the state's "rainy day" reserves. They also approved the privatization of state-run liquor stores, which Standard & Poor's believes could have modest positive revenue effects on state and local government operations.

