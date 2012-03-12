Rouble firms slightly against dollar in light trade
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
March 13 Moody's reviews loc-backed ratings of Vermont Student Assistance Corp. Education Loan Rev. Senior Series 2008C-1 and C-2 bonds (tax exempt variable rate demand bonds); rating action expected in connection with the substituti
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.
* Says 2017 will probably be last year of losses (Adds shares, CEO quote)