(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 7, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed the
'AAA/A-1+' ratings on the State of Victoria and the state's
central borrowing authority, the Treasury Corp. of Victoria.
The ratings on Victoria are supported by the strong
institutional framework benefiting state governments in
Australia, Victoria's very capable and conservative management,
the state's resilient and diversified economy, and its robust
operating position. These strengths are offset--as with all
Australian states--by an institutional framework that features
some structural imbalance between revenue powers and expenditure
responsibilities.
The stable outlook reflects our opinion of the government's
commitment to fiscal prudence. This includes a fiscal strategy
that seeks to maintain an adequate operating performance and
strong balance sheet.
"The ratings on the state could come under pressure if the
ratio of net financial liabilities (net debt and unfunded
superannuation) to operating revenue exceeds 130% because of a
change in government policy", said credit analyst Anna Hughes.
"It is unlikely that this will occur over the short-to-medium
term", she added.