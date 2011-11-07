(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed the 'AAA/A-1+' ratings on the State of Victoria and the state's central borrowing authority, the Treasury Corp. of Victoria.

The ratings on Victoria are supported by the strong institutional framework benefiting state governments in Australia, Victoria's very capable and conservative management, the state's resilient and diversified economy, and its robust operating position. These strengths are offset--as with all Australian states--by an institutional framework that features some structural imbalance between revenue powers and expenditure responsibilities.

The stable outlook reflects our opinion of the government's commitment to fiscal prudence. This includes a fiscal strategy that seeks to maintain an adequate operating performance and strong balance sheet.

"The ratings on the state could come under pressure if the ratio of net financial liabilities (net debt and unfunded superannuation) to operating revenue exceeds 130% because of a change in government policy", said credit analyst Anna Hughes. "It is unlikely that this will occur over the short-to-medium term", she added.