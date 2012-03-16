(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Vietinbank has a "strong" business position, "very weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.

-- We are assigning our 'B+/B' issuer credit rating to the Vietnam-based bank. We are also assigning our 'B+' issue rating to the bank's proposed issue of senior unsecured notes.

-- We assess the bank's stand-alone credit profile to be 'b'. We expect the bank to benefit from extraordinary government support given its "high" systemic importance.

-- The negative outlook on the long-term counterparty credit rating reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating on Vietnam.

Rating Action

On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank). The outlook on the long-term rating is negative. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue rating to the bank's proposed issue of senior unsecured notes.

Rationale

Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Vietinbank on the economic and industry risk in Vietnam, the bank's "strong" business position, "very weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of the bank is 'b'.

Our bank criteria use our banking industry country risk assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Vietnam is 'b'. The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk, given Vietnam's low-income economy, developing financial system, and evolving policy framework. Risk of economic imbalances is very high and the credit risk is extremely high, reflecting rapid credit growth, together with low income levels, high private sector credit, and rudimentary underwriting standards. Regarding our industry risk assessment, Vietnam's regulatory standards lag international norms and the central bank is prone to regulatory forbearance. The banking system has a moderate risk appetite, overcapacity, and market distortion. An adequate share of core customer deposits and a low reliance on external funding partially mitigate these weaknesses.

Vietinbank's strong business franchise in Vietnam and good geographic reach (with an extensive branch network) within the country support the bank's "strong" business position. The bank is one of the three largest banks in the country and has a market share of 13% in deposits. Nevertheless, revenue diversification is limited compared with that of rated peers in Vietnam.

We expect Vietinbank to benefit from foreign strategic partnerships as part of its ongoing privatization. The bank's risk management practices are likely to gradually improve. In 2011, the International Finance Corp. (IFC) acquired a stake of about 10% in Vietinbank; the bank is looking for a second strategic partner.

Our assessment that Vietinbank's capital and earnings is "very weak," as defined in our criteria, is based on our expectation that the bank's pre-diversification risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain about 2%-3% in the next 12-18 months. The RAC ratio improved to 2.4% at the end of 2011 due to the huge capital infusion from Vietinbank's stake-sale to IFC and its capital-raising in December 2011. We anticipate that the bank's earnings will decline in 2012 due to margin pressure and higher credit costs. However, we expect these earnings to support the 17% loan growth target that the regulator has set.

We assess Vietinbank's risk position as "adequate" because of the bank's simple business model, where the bulk of its revenue comes from traditional commercial lending products. The bank has been expanding its loan book at above the industry average for the past few years. We expect Vietinbank's asset quality to remain weak by international standards due to the operating environment risks in Vietnam's banking industry and the bank's evolving risk management practices and rapid loan growth in recent years.

Vietinbank's loan-to-deposit ratio is comparable with the industry and supports the bank's "average" funding profile. Deposits form about 77% of the bank's funding base, lower than most rated peers. Nevertheless, the bank's government linkage helped it to increase deposits during the liquidity crunch in 2008, when smaller private banks were losing deposit share. Vietinbank's holdings of cash and other liquid assets support its "adequate" liquidity profile.

The rating on Vietinbank is one notch above the SACP to reflect the bank's "high systemic importance" in Vietnam and our assessment that the Vietnamese government is "highly supportive."

In line with our criteria, we have equalized the ratings on the bank's proposed senior unsecured notes with the long-term counterparty credit rating on Vietinbank.

Outlook

The negative rating outlook on Vietinbank reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating on Vietnam (BB-/Negative/B; axBB/axB).

We could downgrade Vietinbank if: (1) we lower the sovereign rating on Vietnam; (2) the bank's asset quality declines substantially; or (3) its RAC ratio falls below 2% because of an above-average growth in loans.

We may revise the outlook to stable if: (1) we take a similar action on the sovereign rating and Vietinbank maintains its credit profile; or (2) we raise the bank's SACP to 'b+' following any large capital-raising, including via a stake sale to a strategic partner, such that the RAC ratio rises above 3%.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B+/Negative/B

SACP b

Anchor b

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Very Weak (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

